TID arrests two more individuals linked to Zahran

The Terrorism Investigation Division (TID) has arrested two more individuals who have had links with Zahran Hashim – one of the perpetrators of 2019 Easter Sunday terror attacks.

Speaking on the matter, DIG Ajith Rohana said one of the arrestees had provided shelter to Zahran Hashim and four members of his group back in 2018.

The 47-year-old, who was identified as a resident of Kahatagasdigiliya area, has previously served as the assistant postmaster of Mukariyawa post office in Kahatagasdigiliya.

The other suspect, who was once detained at the Batticaloa Prison, has been taken into custody for propagating Zahran Hashim’s extremist ideologies and having links with him.

He is reportedly a 35-year-old residing in the area of Kattankudy, the police spokesman stated further.

The duo will be detained and interrogated by the TID over the carnage on April 21, 2019, DIG Rohana added.