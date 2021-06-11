combank flash banner
Sajith Premadasa and wife recover from COVID-19

June 11, 2021   12:41 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa and his wife have been discharged from medical care this morning (June 11) upon recovering from COVID-19 infection.

Jalani Premadasa was hospitalized on May 19 over COVID-19 symptoms and subsequently tested positive for the virus.

As per the health guidelines, the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) leader too underwent a PCR test which confirmed that he has contracted the novel coronavirus.

Following discharge from hospital, the Opposition Leader and his wife have sought blessings at the Hunupitiya Gangarama Temple and engaged in religious observances.

