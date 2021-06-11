Moratuwa Mayor Samanlal granted bail

Mayor of Moratuwa Samanlal Fernando, who was remanded over unruly behaviour during a COVID-19 vaccination programme at Moratumulla, has been granted bail today (June 11).

Fernando was arrested by Moratumulla Police after surrendering to Mount Lavinia Police on May 28.

After Fernando was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate under the provisions of Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and the relevant sections of the Penal Code, he was placed under remand custody until June 11.

The mayor had later filed a motion seeking bail, however, it was rejected by the Moratuwa Additional Magistrate on June 01.

According to reports, the mayor had obstructed the duties of medical officers proceeding with the inoculation programme while displaying disorderly behaviour on the day before (May 27).