Sri Lankas coronavirus recoveries surpass 184,000

June 11, 2021   04:07 pm

The Ministry of Health says that another 1,852 patients who were being treated for coronavirus have been discharged within the past 24 hours after completing their recovery.

This brings the total number of Covid-19 recoveries in the country to 184,090.

Sri Lanka’s tally of confirmed cases of coronavirus thus far is 216,134 while 31,911 positive patients are currently under medical care.

The death toll due to the virus has moved to 2,011.

