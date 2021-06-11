combank flash banner
Islandwide travel restrictions extended until June 21

June 11, 2021   05:24 pm

Army Commander General Shavendra Silva says that a decision has been taken to further extend the islandwide travel restrictions until June 21 (Monday).

The travel restrictions, which are currently in effect across the island, had been initially extended until June 07 and once again extended until 4.00 a.m. on June 14.

However, it has now been decided that travel restriction would not be lifted on June 14 and that instead it would continue until 4.00 a.m. on June 21. 

