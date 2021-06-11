U.S provides $100,000 to support response efforts to X-Press Pearl fire

The United States is providing Sri Lanka with an immediate assistance of USD 100,000 to support the response efforts to the MV X-Press Pearl cargo ship fire, the U.S. Embassy in Colombo stated today (June 11).

MV X-Press Pearl has discharged plastic debris and chemical waste into the surrounding waters, endangering coastal resources and the livelihoods of nearby fishing communities.

The assistance will deliver immediate support to families whose livelihoods were affected by this emergency and expand ongoing support for response coordination and management, the embassy said further.

The United States is providing this assistance through the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID)’s implementing partners.

“The United States is committed to helping mitigate environmental impacts from the MV X-Press Pearl fire,” Chargé d’affaires Martin Kelly has said. “This immediate assistance will support livelihoods and enable fisherfolk and their families to cope with the developing situation.”

The United States and Sri Lanka have worked to develop local emergency response capabilities for many years, including training on maritime disaster response, the statement read further. USAID, the U.S. Forest Service, and the U.S. Department of Defense also provide funding that helps manage and mitigate flooding and landslides, and enables communities to prepare and better recover from disasters, it added.