COVID caseload moves up as 2,232 more test positive

As many as 2,232 people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Friday (June 11), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 218,366.

As per official data, 32,291 coronavirus-infected persons are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 184,090 and the death toll stands at 2,011.