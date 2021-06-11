COVID: 2,759 new cases confirmed within the day

Daily COVID-19 cases count hit 2,759 on Friday (June 11) as 527 more people were tested positive for the virus in Sri Lanka.

The new development brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 218,893.

As many as 184,090 recoveries and 2,011 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

According to official data, up to 32,818 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.