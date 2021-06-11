CEYPETCO fuel prices hiked from midnight today

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) has decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight today (June 11), the Ministry of Energy says.

The fuel price revision has increased prices of Petrol 92 Octane by Rs. 20, Petrol 95 Octane by Rs. 23, Diesel by Rs. 7, Super Diesel by Rs. 12 and Kerosene by Rs. 7.

Accordingly, the new CEYPETCO fuel prices are as follows:

Lanka Petrol 92 octane – Rs 157.00

Lanka Petrol 95 octane – Rs 184.00

Diesel – Rs 111.00

Super Diesel – Rs 144.00

Kerosene – Rs. 77.00