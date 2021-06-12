Lank IOC also announces fuel price hike

Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) has also decided to increase fuel prices from midnight on friday (June 11), in line with the fuel price hike announced by the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation.



Earlier today, the Ministry of Energy announced that the CEYPETCO fuel prices would be increased effective from Friday:

Octane 92 Petrol – Rs. 157.00 (by Rs 20.00 per litre)

Octane 95 Petrol – Rs. 184.00 (by Rs. 23.00 per litre

Diesel – Rs. Rs. 111.00 (by Rs. 7.00 per litre)

Super Diesel – Rs. 144 (by Rs. 12.00 per litre)