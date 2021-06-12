Sri Lanka registers 62 more COVID deaths

Sri Lanka on Friday (June 11) registered 62 more victims of COVID-19, the Director-General of Health Services.

The latest fatalities have moved death toll from the virus infection to 2,073, according to Government Information Department’s data.

Reportedly, 07 of the victims had succumbed to the virus infection between the period of May 08 – May 31. The remaining 55 have died between June 01 – June 10.

The deceased were identified as residents of Panadura, Moratuwa, Alubomulla, Gonawila, Govinna, Kandy, Galle, Thimbirigaskatuwa, Kochchikade, Negombo, Santhiveli, Balangoda, Ninthavur 10, Sammanthurai, Pathana, Baduraliya, Walallawita, Bombuwala, Waskaduwa, Mahagama, Kalutara, Dodangoda, Melsiripura, Ambakote, Kurunegala, Panagamuwa, Maduragoda, Merahawatta, Kinniya, Kattankudy 04, Eravur 01, Kattankudy 03, Raththota, Monaragala, Anuradhapura, Mathugama, Kotikawaththa, Nagollagama, Colombo 12, Kadugannawa, Gampola, Seeduwa, Hemmathagama, Pitigala, Niyagama, Karandeniya and Kahaduwa areas.

As per official data, 40 victims in total were aged over 70 years. Thirteen victims were in the age group 60-69 years and four were aged between 50-59 years. Remaining five were in the age group of 30-49.

COVID-19 infections associated with diseases such as COVID pneumonia, hypertension, chronic renal disease, diabetes, dyslipidaemia, acute kidney injury, multiorgan failure, acute respiratory disease syndrome, ischaemic heart disease, cerebro vascular disease, occlusive coronary artery disease, sepsis, chronic kidney disease, chronic renal failure, chronic lung disease, large pulmonary embolism, caecal adenocarcinoma, acute respiratory failure, stroke, bronchial asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and other complications of respiratory diseases were identified as the causes of death of the victims.