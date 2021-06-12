Parts of the island to receive rains of about 75 mm

Showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts, says the Department of Meteorology.

Thereby, fairly heavy rains of about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Galle, Matara, Nuwara-Eliya and Kandy districts.

Meanwhile, several spells of showers will occur in North-Western province.

Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph in the western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Hambantota and Trincomalee districts. The wind speed can increase up to 50 kmph at times in these areas.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in the sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo, Galle and Matara.

But mainly fair weather will prevail in the other sea areas.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph and it can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar.

The sea areas extending from Galle to Pottuvil via Hambantota and from Negombo to Kankesanturai via Puttalam and Mannar will be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.

Naval and fishing communities are requested to be vigilant in this regard.