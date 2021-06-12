combank flash banner
Special gazette issued to regulate stocks of four essential items

Special gazette issued to regulate stocks of four essential items

June 12, 2021   09:57 am

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued directing individuals who stock corn, sugar, powdered milk, paddy and rice to register themselves with the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA), in a bid to prevent them from concealing the stocks.

Accordingly, importers, producers, mill owners, collectors, store owners, distributors or wholesale sellers will not be allowed to keep the aforementioned essential food items in their possession without being registered with the CAA.

The relevant individuals have been instructed to register themselves within a period of 7 days. 

The gazette notification issued by the CAA Chairman Major General (Rtd.) Shantha Dissanayake on Friday (June 11) noted that that importers, producers, mill owners, collectors, store owners, distributors or wholesale sellers are required to provide information on the product stocks in their possession to the CAA when asked.

These directives will come into effect from June 11, and they are not applied to farmers who harvest rice and corn from their own cultivation, the gazette notification further stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories