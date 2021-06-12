Police apprehend 1,027 more quarantine law flouters on Friday

Sri Lanka Police on Friday (June 11) arrested 1,027 people who flouted the quarantine regulations, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, a total of 30,042 arrests have been made in connection with the same offences since the 30th of October 2020.

Meanwhile, 3,153 individuals and 1,024 vehicles were inspected by the police at 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province and 91 people have been admonished and sent back for attempting to cross the provincial border in violation of travel restrictions.

In addition, seven quarantine law violators have been taken into custody in a special drone operation carried out at Sinhapura area in Thalangama on Friday, the police spokesman said further.