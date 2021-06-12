STF arrests drug dealer with links to Kanjipani Imran
June 12, 2021 11:53 am
The Police Special Task Force (STF) has arrested a drug dealer working for a main accomplice of the incarcerated narcotics trafficker and criminal gang member ‘Kanjipani Imran.’
The 30-year-old who operates under the alias Clement’ was taken into custody during a raid carried out in Kohilawatta, Wellampitiya on Friday (June 11).
The STF has seized 7g of crystal methamphetamine – commonly known as ‘Ice’ – in possession of the suspect.
He has been handed over to the Wellampitiya Police for further investigations.