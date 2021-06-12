Prices charged by delivery services to be regulated

The State Ministry of Cooperative Services, Marketing Development and Consumer Protection has decided to take measures to regulate the prices charged by certain delivery services at a reasonable level.

In a statement released on Friday (June 11), the state ministry said most consumers have resorted to get their essential items home-delivered during the travel-restricted period, however, the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has received complaints concerning the exorbitant prices charged by some delivery services.

State Minister Lasantha Alagiyawanna, heeding these issues, have held discussions with delivery service providers and the business community to get hands on information on pricing policy and its rationality.

Thereby, a decision has been taken to implement two measures in order to keep the prices charged by delivery services at a reasonable level:

01. To initiate registration of delivery service providers with the CAA and regulation to ensure reasonable prices

02. To formulate a policy on calculation of commissions and transport charges and impose a reasonable cap for selected sub-sectors

The main objective of these actions is to provide delivery services at a reasonable price to the consumers who are ready to obtain the services, the statement read further.

This would pave the way to improve the competitiveness and create a space to expand businesses for the business community, it added.