All economic centres open this weekend for wholesale trading

All dedicated economic centres across the country are operating today (June 12) and tomorrow (June 13) amidst current travel restrictions.

Thereby, wholesale trading activities have been allowed at dedicated economic centres in Dambulla, Nuwara-Eliya, Narahenpita, Ratmalana, Piliyandala, Thambuttegama, Welisara, Veyangoda, Nawalapitiya, Meegoda and Keppetipola are continuing this weekend.

The government on Friday (June 11) announced that travel restrictions will be extended until 4.00 am on the 21st of June (Monday). However, essential and several other services have been permitted during the travel-restricted period.

Accordingly, apparel factories, major construction sites, weekly village fair (Sathi Pola), agricultural and organic fertilizer production activities are allowed to function under health guidelines.