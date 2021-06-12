Coronavirus: 2,426 more patients discharged upon recovery

As many as 2,426 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have returned to health, the Ministry of Health says.

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 186,516.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 218,923 positive cases of COVID-19 and 30,334 of them are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the virus meanwhile stands at 2,073.