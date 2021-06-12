combank flash banner
Application deadline for public sector recruitment exams extended

June 12, 2021   05:59 pm

The deadline to accept applications for competitive examinations for recruitments in the public sector has been extended due to the current COVID-19 situation and travel restrictions.

Secretary of Public Service Commission M.A.B. Daya Senarath stated this issuing a communiqué in this regard.

Thereby, the candidates are allowed to submit their applications for the following examinations until the 15th of July, the statement read further.

• Open Competitive Examination for Recruitment to Grade III of the Sri Lanka Foreign Service – 2020 (2021)

• Limited Examination for Recruitment of Departmental Assistant Director (District Land Use) Grade III Executive Service Category of Land Use Policy Planning Department 2018 (2021)

• Open Competitive Examination for Recruitment of Assistant Director of Commerce of Grade III 2021 – Department of Commerce

• Competitive Examination for Promotion to the Supra Grade of Management Services Officers Service on Merit 2019 (2020)

• Limited Competitive Examination for Promotion to Supra Grade of Management Service Officers Service 2019 (2020)

