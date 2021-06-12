Prices of bakery products to go up?

The prices of bakery products will have to be increased in line with the hike in fuel prices, the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association says.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) decided to increase fuel prices with effect from midnight on Friday (June 11). Accordingly, the prices of Petrol 92 Octane went up by Rs. 20, Petrol 95 Octane by Rs. 23, Diesel by Rs. 7, Super Diesel by Rs. 12 and Kerosene by Rs. 7.

As the businesses of majority of food sellers depend on delivering their products due to the existing pandemic situation, the hike in fuel prices has affected them negatively, the chairman of the association N.K. Jayawardena said speaking to the media today (June 12).

Most bakery owners have already increased the prices of their products although the association is yet to reach such decision, Jayawardena said further.

He pointed out that the prices of ingredients required for bakery product manufacturing have gone up in line with the increase in fuel prices.

Further, the prices of wheat flour in particular will also increase in the near future, Jayawardena noted.