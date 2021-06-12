combank flash banner
SLPP calls energy minister to resign over fuel price hike

SLPP calls energy minister to resign over fuel price hike

June 12, 2021   08:24 pm

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says that the Minister of Energy must step down from his post over the increase in fuel prices.

Issuing a statement the General Secretary of SLPP MP Sagara Kariyawasam says that the subject minister must take complete responsibility for pushing the people into more difficulties with a fuel price hike amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement reads that the government has been put into a difficult position of increasing the fuel prices by the subject minister due to his failure to make the necessary decisions by realizing that such a situation could arise.

Kariyawasam says that they have a suspicion as to whether this situation was created on purpose to create displeasure among the public regarding the leaders who are committed to the development of the country amidst various challenges.

Thereby, the subject minister is directly responsible for this situation and should take responsibility and resign from his post, SLPP said.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories