SLPP calls energy minister to resign over fuel price hike

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) says that the Minister of Energy must step down from his post over the increase in fuel prices.

Issuing a statement the General Secretary of SLPP MP Sagara Kariyawasam says that the subject minister must take complete responsibility for pushing the people into more difficulties with a fuel price hike amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement reads that the government has been put into a difficult position of increasing the fuel prices by the subject minister due to his failure to make the necessary decisions by realizing that such a situation could arise.

Kariyawasam says that they have a suspicion as to whether this situation was created on purpose to create displeasure among the public regarding the leaders who are committed to the development of the country amidst various challenges.

Thereby, the subject minister is directly responsible for this situation and should take responsibility and resign from his post, SLPP said.