combank flash banner
63 more COVID-19 deaths pushes toll to 2,136

63 more COVID-19 deaths pushes toll to 2,136

June 13, 2021   08:13 am

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 63 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday (June 12).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 23 and June 11.

They are identified as residents of Lunuwatta, Bandarawela, Galle, Thissawewa, Wennappuwa, Aluthmalkaduwawa, Narammala, Wariyapola, Kudagalgamuwa, Boyagane, Rideegama, Madahapola, Pubbogama, Moratuwa, Thannamunai, Bulathsinghala, Wellawatta, Piliyandala, Kotte, Makuldeniya, Mawanella, Nawalapitiya, Panadura, Aranayake, Walachchenei 5, Walachchenei 4, Wallalawita, Poodaluoya, Handessa, Hataraliyadda, Kandy, Ganegoda, Gampola, Neboda, Bollassagama, Bandaragama, Danovita, Katukithula, Pilimathalawa, Dompe, Dodangoda, Mathugama, Meegahathenna, Waskaduwa, Warapitiya, Poruwadanda, Hawa Eliya, Ibbagamuwa, Kalmunai, Dorawaka, Akurana, Biranthirachenai and Warakamuna.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,136.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories