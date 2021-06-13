63 more COVID-19 deaths pushes toll to 2,136

The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 63 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday (June 12).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 23 and June 11.

They are identified as residents of Lunuwatta, Bandarawela, Galle, Thissawewa, Wennappuwa, Aluthmalkaduwawa, Narammala, Wariyapola, Kudagalgamuwa, Boyagane, Rideegama, Madahapola, Pubbogama, Moratuwa, Thannamunai, Bulathsinghala, Wellawatta, Piliyandala, Kotte, Makuldeniya, Mawanella, Nawalapitiya, Panadura, Aranayake, Walachchenei 5, Walachchenei 4, Wallalawita, Poodaluoya, Handessa, Hataraliyadda, Kandy, Ganegoda, Gampola, Neboda, Bollassagama, Bandaragama, Danovita, Katukithula, Pilimathalawa, Dompe, Dodangoda, Mathugama, Meegahathenna, Waskaduwa, Warapitiya, Poruwadanda, Hawa Eliya, Ibbagamuwa, Kalmunai, Dorawaka, Akurana, Biranthirachenai and Warakamuna.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 2,136.