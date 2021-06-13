combank flash banner
Nine arrested with 200 kg of heroin smuggled in via sea

June 13, 2021   08:23 am

Sri Lanka Navy has seized 200 kilograms of heroin smuggled into the country via sea on a multi-day fishing trawler.

The arrest has been made in the southern seas near Polathumodara in Weligama, according to the Navy Media Spokesperson.

Further, a total of 09 persons have been arrested in connection with the incident.

The smuggled drugs had been parceled in gunny bags and concealed within hollowed gas cylinders.

The raid had been carried out based on a tip-off received by the State Intelligence Service (SIS).

