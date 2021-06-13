combank flash banner
137,067 vaccinated against COVID-19 yesterday, highest within a day

June 13, 2021   09:52 am

Sri Lanka has vaccinated a total of 137,067 individuals against the COVID-19 virus yesterday (June 12), stated State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

This is by far the highest number of COVID-19 vaccinations administered within a period of 24 hours, the State Minister said.

Accordingly, a total of 59,881 persons have been administered the first dose of the Sinopharm vaccine while 76,615 have been administered the second dose.

In addition, 390 persons have received the Sputnik V vaccine, Prof. Jayasumana said.

The second dose of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine has been given to 181 persons yesterday.

