Highest number of quarantine law flouters arrested yesterday

The police on Saturday (June 12) made the highest number of arrests within a single day related to quarantine law violations.

According to Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana, as many as 1,353 more individuals were taken into custody for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Among the arrests, 180 were made by Matale Police, 79 by Nikaweratiya Police and 72 others by police stations in the city of Colombo.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 31,395 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws since last October.

Meanwhile, during a special operation carried out from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 03.00 pm to 05.00 pm on Saturday in the Western Province, 11,723 persons have been subjected to inspection while travelling during travel restrictions.

Sri Lanka Police have set up 14 checkpoints at entry and exit points of the Western Province to apprehend people violating the travel restrictions and health guidelines.