Daughter of Thel Bala arrested with drugs

The Special Task Force (STF) has arrested an individual in connection to drug-related offenses at the Grandpass area yesterday (June 12).

A stash of 50 grams of narcotic drugs has been found on the arrested suspect.

The arrestee is a 41 year old female named Karupayya Nirmala, Police said.

The suspect has been identified to be the daughter of Karupayya Balan alias ‘Thel Bala’ who fled to India after committing several crimes in Sri Lanka.

She has been handed over to the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.