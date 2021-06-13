Inmates to use Zoom to contact relatives

A new methodology has been introduced for inmates of 06 prisons including the Welikada and Angunukolapelessa Prisons to contact their relations through Zoom, State Minister of Prison Reforms Lohan Ratwatte said.

He said, "With the current situation, we have made it possible for inmates to connect with their relatives through Zoom technology. When an inmate enters their name and number to our website, they will be issued date and a token number. The relative has the opportunity to speak with the prisoner at the specified time.”

Meanwhile, all prison officers in the country have been given both doses of the AstraZeneca (Covishield) vaccine, State Minister Ratwatte added.

The State Minister said that prison inmates will only be tested and quarantine as vaccinating them is not practical.