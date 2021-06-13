Gammanpila to address criticisms over fuel price hike

Minister of Energy Udaya Gammanpila says he will respond to the criticisms and the call to resign over the recent fuel price hike, at a press conference held today (June 13).

On Friday (June 11) the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CEYPETCO) and Lanka Indian Oil Corporation (LIOC) announced an increase in fuel prices.

Prior to the price hike, Energy Minister Gammanpila informed the media that the Cabinet Sub Committee on Cost of Living had decided to revise fuel prices.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) General Secretary MP Sagara Kariyawasam, yesterday (June 12) issued a statement that the subject minister must take complete responsibility for pushing the people into more difficulties with a fuel price hike amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The statement called the subject minister to step down from his position.

Accordingly, Energy Minister has tweeted that he will respond to the criticisms of the SLPP General Secretary at a press conference held in Colombo at 02.00 pm today.