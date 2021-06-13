combank flash banner
Construction of Central Expressway in Gampaha paused

Construction of Central Expressway in Gampaha paused

June 13, 2021   07:17 pm

The construction work on the Central Expressway in the Gampaha District will be temporarily suspended, said Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga.

The work will be suspended until a final decision is reached after reviewing the construction plan, he said.

A number of areas in the Gampaha District have been inundated due to the recent heavy rains and there have been allegations from various parties that such a situation has arisen due to the construction of the Central Expressway.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories