Construction of Central Expressway in Gampaha paused
June 13, 2021 07:17 pm
The construction work on the Central Expressway in the Gampaha District will be temporarily suspended, said Minister of Tourism Prasanna Ranatunga.
The work will be suspended until a final decision is reached after reviewing the construction plan, he said.
A number of areas in the Gampaha District have been inundated due to the recent heavy rains and there have been allegations from various parties that such a situation has arisen due to the construction of the Central Expressway.