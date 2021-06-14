1,198 arrested on Sunday for flouting quarantine regulations

The police have arrested 1,198 more individuals on Sunday (June 13) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine regulations.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 32,593 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws since last October.

Further, 3,051 individuals and 1,757 vehicles have been checked at the 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province. The DIG said that 160 persons along with 100 vehicles have been sent back when they were found attempting to cross provincial boundaries.