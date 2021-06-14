The investigations into the controversial media conference held by Azath Salley, who is currently held by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) under detention orders, have been completed.

The Attorney General informed the Supreme Court when the case was taken up today (June 14).

On March 16, Azath Salley was arrested by the CID and was detained under the provisions of the Prevention of Terrorism (PTA).

The arrest was made over several controversial remarks Salley had made at a press conference with regard to the law of the country.