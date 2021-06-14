Arjuna Obeysekera sworn in as Supreme Court judge

Judge Arjuna Obeysekera has sworn before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa as a Justice of the Supreme Court a short while ago.

Judge K. P. Fernando also took oath as the President of the Court of Appeal before the President, filling the vacancy created by Obeysekera’s promotion.

The Parliamentary Council recently approved the nominations of Judges Obeysekera and Fernando to their respective new positions.

Meanwhile, former High Court Judge Sasi Mahendra also was sworn in as a Justice of the Court of Appeal.

The event was attended by President’s Secretariat P. B. Jayasundara, President’s Media Division said.