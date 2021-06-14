Drop fuel price without supplying jokes - Sajith

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa says that the current ‘government continues to provide jokes, one not less funny than the other’.

Issuing a statement, Premadasa says that there no other joke funnier than the claim of the government’s ‘irrational argument’ that it intends to encourage local products by increasing fuel price, referring to the recent press release issued by the President’s Media Division regarding the fuel price hike.

The leader of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) points out that if the local economy is to be boosted, local alternatives should be introduced for petroleum.

He added that the government rejected their request to provide relief to the public by reducing fuel prices in 2020 in comparison to world market prices.

In his statement, the Opposition Leader further pointed out that Minister Bandula Gunawardena in March 2020 stated a Fuel Price Stabilization Fund will be opened where the extra funds earned during the periods of fuel price drops in the world market will be routed.

Referring to Minister Bandual’s statement, Premadasa questions the status of the relevant fund.

The full statement issued by the Opposition Leader:

Statement issued by Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa 14/06/21 by Adaderana Online on Scribd