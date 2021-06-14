Sri Lanka confirms 67 more COVID fatalities on Sunday

Sri Lanka on Sunday (June 12) registered 67 more victims of COVID-19, the Director-General of Health Services.

The latest fatalities have moved the death toll from the virus infection to 2,203, according to Government Information Department’s data.

Meanwhile, Director General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena says that COVID-19 deaths will be reported under a new methodology here on.

Accordingly, all future COVID-19 deaths will be reported within a period of 24-48 hours.