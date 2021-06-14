X-Press Pearl Captain released on 2 mn bond

The Captain of the ‘X-Press Pearl’ cargo vessel was ordered to be released after being produced before the Colombo High Court today (June 14).

The Criminal Investigation Department arrested the Captain of the fire-ravaged vessel which caused a major maritime ecological disaster in the Sri Lankan oceans.

Subsequently, the court ordered for the Russian national to be released on a personal bond worth Rs 2 million.

The court further extended the overseas travel ban imposed on the Captain of the ill-fated ship.