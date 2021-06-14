Pfizer to be used as second dose for AstraZeneca recipients?

Discussions are currently underway to look into the possibility of using the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as the second dose for the individuals who obtained the first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana has requested the Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena inform him of the opinion of the Advisory Committee on Communicable Diseases whether the Pfizer vaccine could be used for this purpose.

Prof. Jayasumana also pointed out that Professor Alejandro Cravioto, Chair of World Health Organization (WHO) Strategic Management, had said at an online question and answer session that the Pfizer vaccine could be used instead of the AstraZeneca second dose.