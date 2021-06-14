Daily coronavirus case count moves to 2,259

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 479 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 2,259.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 225,922.

As many as 190,464 recoveries and 2,203 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 33,255 active cases are currently under medical care.