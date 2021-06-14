Court calls for list of vaccine recipients at controversial Galle vaccine drive

Galle Magistrate today (June 14) called for the details of the vaccine recipients from Western Province who obtained their second dose of AstraZeneca from a vaccine drive in Galle violating protocols.

Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ recently exposed certain irregularities at a COVID vaccination program held recently at Unawatuwa in Galle which launched an investigation by the Ministry of Health.

Subsequently, the Regional Director of Health Services and the Regional Epidemiologist of Galle District were demoted and transferred over the incident.

Galle Magistrate Harshana Kekunawala today considered submissions made by the Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Division and called for a registry of those who received the vaccine at the relevant vaccine drive on June 05 and 07.

The Magistrate also called for the CCTV footage of the vaccine center and telephone number relevant to the investigation.

Further, the Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Division is to receive the CCTV footage covering the Pinnaduwa exchange of the Southern Expressway in order to determine the vehicles that entered Galle from Western Province during the travel restrictions.

As per ‘Ukussa’ revelation, a group of individuals from the Western Province had also arrived for the vaccination program in Galle to receive the second dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, despite the islandwide travel restrictions in place.