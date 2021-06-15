The government analyst has stated that the assistance of the parent company that manufactured the voyage data recorder (VDR) of the fire-stricken cargo ship X-Press Pearl needs to be sought in order to further analyse its data.

Accordingly, relevant coordination work is now underway to consult the company in question, Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Speaking further on the matter, he said the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is planning to record statements from the representative of the local agency of the Singapore-registered vessel.

Earlier this month, Sri Lanka Navy and the CID, in a joint operation, had recovered the “black box” of X-Press Pearl. It was later submitted to the government analyst for further investigations.

Last week, the state prosecutor told the Colombo Magistrate’s Court that the local agent of X-Press Pearl has deleted several e-mails exchanged with the vessel’s captain that are vital to the probes.

Meanwhile, the captain of X-Press Pearl was arrested by the CID on Monday (June 14), however, the Russian national was later released on a personal bail valued at Rs. 2 million, after being produced before Colombo High Court.

On May 20, a massive fire erupted on the Singapore-registered cargo ship carrying 1,500 containers, including 25 tonnes of nitric acid while it was in anchorage about 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo Harbour.

Fire-fighting efforts carried out by Sri Lanka Navy and Indian Coast Guard along with international salvage experts were in full swing for nearly two weeks.

Experts have cautioned that severe implications of this maritime calamity can be expected in the future.