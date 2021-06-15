combank flash banner
Main suspect of heroin consignment seized from Weligama identified

June 15, 2021   09:42 am

Probes into the massive consignment of heroin busted earlier this week have managed to identify the main suspect who operated the narcotics racket, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the contraband belongs to the notorious criminal gang member Nadun Chinthaka alias ‘Harak Kata’ who is currently in hiding in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

On Sunday (June 13), Sri Lanka Navy seized nearly 220 kilograms of heroin smuggled into the island via sea routes on a multi-day fishing trawler.

The narcotics consignment, packed in gunny bags and concealed in hollowed gas cylinders, was taken into custody in the southern seas near Polathumodara in Weligama.

Eleven suspects, who were arrested in connection with the incident, were produced before Matara Magistrate’s Court on Monday (June 14). The law enforcement authorities have obtained permission to detain the suspects for 07 days for interrogations.

Meanwhile, two more suspects, who aided and abetted to smuggle in the boatload of narcotics, were taken into custody from Kottegoda and Dickwella areas on Monday night.

The investigators are planning to seek a detention order on the duo in order to further interrogate them, the police spokesman said.

