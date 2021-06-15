Over 1,300 arrested for flouting quarantine regulations on Monday

The police have arrested 1,356 more individuals on Monday (June 14) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, DIG Ajith Rohana says.

According to the police spokesman, this is the highest number of arrests made within a single day pertaining to quarantine law violations since March last year.

Among the recent arrests, 146 were made by Matale Police, 134 by Kandy Police and 116 others by Kuliyapitiya Police.

Thereby, the police have apprehended nearly 33,949 people so far for flouting quarantine regulations since last October. The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

Speaking further, the police spokesman said 5,333 individuals were subjected to inspections at 14 entry and exit points of the Western Province and 56 of them have been admonished for attempting to cross the provincial border violating the current travel restrictions.

Meanwhile, a special police team has been deployed to apprehend people who take part in parties and other sorts of public gatherings.