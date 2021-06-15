combank flash banner
Prices of bakery products hiked

June 15, 2021   11:23 am

Prices of bakery products except for bread have been increased in line with the recent fuel hike, the ll Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association stated.

Chairman of the Association N. K. Jayawardena said that the price increase had been determined by the bakery owners.

Accordingly, the price of fish buns, buns, and other bakery products has increased by Rs 5 to Rs 10.

However, this price hike does not apply to bread.

Further, the prices of flours other than those used for bakery products have also been increased, Jayawardena said.

