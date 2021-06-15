combank flash banner
PLC
Cabinet nods to construction of wind power plant in Mannar

Cabinet nods to construction of wind power plant in Mannar

June 15, 2021   12:36 pm

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to construct a wind power plant for the Mannar Grid Substation.

In January 2019, the Cabinet agreed to add 60 MW wind power capacity to 05 Grid Substations at Trincomalee, Mannar, Madampe, Bolawatta, and Kappalthurai.

Under this project, international competitive bids have been invited for the construction of a wind power plant for the Mannar Grid substation and its connection to the transmission network.

Accordingly, a proposal by the Minister of Power and Energy to award the construction contract of the said wind power plant to Hiruras Power was approved by the Cabinet.

The contract is awarded on the basis of construction ownership, operation for a 20-year operation basis as recommended by the Cabinet Appointed Negotiation Committee and its connection to the transmission network of the Mannar Grid Sub Station.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories