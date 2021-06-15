Cabinet nods to construction of wind power plant in Mannar

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to a proposal to construct a wind power plant for the Mannar Grid Substation.

In January 2019, the Cabinet agreed to add 60 MW wind power capacity to 05 Grid Substations at Trincomalee, Mannar, Madampe, Bolawatta, and Kappalthurai.

Under this project, international competitive bids have been invited for the construction of a wind power plant for the Mannar Grid substation and its connection to the transmission network.

Accordingly, a proposal by the Minister of Power and Energy to award the construction contract of the said wind power plant to Hiruras Power was approved by the Cabinet.

The contract is awarded on the basis of construction ownership, operation for a 20-year operation basis as recommended by the Cabinet Appointed Negotiation Committee and its connection to the transmission network of the Mannar Grid Sub Station.