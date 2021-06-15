combank flash banner
Philippines extends travel ban on Sri Lanka and six other countries

June 15, 2021   01:02 pm

The Philippines has extended the travel ban for all inbound travelers from Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until June 30, presidential spokesman Harry Roque said Monday evening.

In a statement, Roque said Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte approved the extension of travel restrictions to prevent the spread of the highly infectious variant.

The Philippines initially imposed travel restrictions on India from April 29 due to the COVID-19 surge in that country. It widened the ban to include travelers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan from May 7.

The Philippines also banned international arrivals from Oman and the UAE on May 15 after overseas Filipino workers that flew in from these countries tested positive for the COVID-19 variant first found in India.

The Philippines has reported 1,322,053 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Monday, including 22,845 deaths.

Source: Xinhua
-Agencies

