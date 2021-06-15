combank flash banner
PLC
Vavuniya UC Chairman arrested

Vavuniya UC Chairman arrested

June 15, 2021   03:53 pm

The Chairman of the Vavuniya Urban Council has been arrested by the Vavuniya Police over an assault incident.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a complaint had been filed against the Urban Council Chairman by the Manager of a rest house in Vavuniya.
 
In addition to the assault charges, 02 complaints of intimidation have also been filed against the Chairman.

Accordingly, the Vavuniya Police have arrested Chairman of Vavuniya Urban Council Rasalingam Gauthaman.

Further investigations into the complaints are underway, DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories