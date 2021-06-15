Vavuniya UC Chairman arrested

The Chairman of the Vavuniya Urban Council has been arrested by the Vavuniya Police over an assault incident.

Police Media Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana said that a complaint had been filed against the Urban Council Chairman by the Manager of a rest house in Vavuniya.



In addition to the assault charges, 02 complaints of intimidation have also been filed against the Chairman.

Accordingly, the Vavuniya Police have arrested Chairman of Vavuniya Urban Council Rasalingam Gauthaman.

Further investigations into the complaints are underway, DIG Ajith Rohana said.