combank flash banner
PLC
Travel restrictions to be lifted on June 21?

Travel restrictions to be lifted on June 21?

June 15, 2021   06:47 pm

The decision on lifting or extending the current travel restrictions can only be taken either on 19th or 20th of June, says Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Addressing the special media briefing held this morning (June 15) to announce Cabinet decisions, the minister reiterated that the decision will be reached after analysing the existing circumstances.

The government expects to reopen the country, however, several factors need to be taken into account for such move.

Countrywide travel restrictions came into effect on the 21st of May in a bid to arrest the spread of COVID-19 infections across the island.

The constraints were later extended twice on June 07 and June 14. Accordingly, current travel restrictions will be effective until the 21st of June.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories