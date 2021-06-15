Travel restrictions to be lifted on June 21?

The decision on lifting or extending the current travel restrictions can only be taken either on 19th or 20th of June, says Co-Cabinet Spokesperson Minister Keheliya Rambukwella.

Addressing the special media briefing held this morning (June 15) to announce Cabinet decisions, the minister reiterated that the decision will be reached after analysing the existing circumstances.

The government expects to reopen the country, however, several factors need to be taken into account for such move.

Countrywide travel restrictions came into effect on the 21st of May in a bid to arrest the spread of COVID-19 infections across the island.

The constraints were later extended twice on June 07 and June 14. Accordingly, current travel restrictions will be effective until the 21st of June.