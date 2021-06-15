Selected hospitals to be upgraded under Health Ministry

The government has planned to select one hospital from each district to upgrade them with similar medical treatment, theatre, and laboratory facilities as of in the national hospitals.

Accordingly, the base hospitals of Matale, Nawalapitiya, Embilipitiya, Avissawella, Gampaha, Mannar, Vavuniya, Killinochchi, and Mullaitivu districts, currently governed by the Provincial Councils and under the category of tertiary health services institutions, have been identified to be taken under the purview of the Ministry of Health

Subsequently, the selected hospitals will be enhanced in their quality-of-service, supply, equality, and efficiency as well as the easy performance of administrative activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers seconded the proposal furnished by the Minister of Health for assigning the relevant district base hospitals under the purview of the Health Ministry to ensure accomplishment of those objectives.