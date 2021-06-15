combank flash banner
Sri Lanka confirms 55 new COVID deaths

June 15, 2021   08:11 pm

Sri Lanka has registered 55 more victims of COVID-19, the Director-General of Health Services confirmed today.

The latest fatalities have moved death toll from the virus infection to 2,315, according to Government Information Department’s data.

Reportedly, the victims have succumbed to the virus infection on Monday (June 14).

As per official data, 44 victims were aged 60 years and above and the remaining 11 were aged between 30-59 years.

