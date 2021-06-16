Validity period of travel restriction passes for delivery services extended

The validity period of passes issued for delivery services to operate during the travel restricted period will be extended until June 21, says Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the permits issued to delivery services were set to expire on June 14.

As the travel restrictions in force across the country were recently prolonged until June 21, the validity period of these permits was also extended in order to allow delivery services to carry on with distributing essential goods in respective areas without any hindrance, he stated further.

DIG Rohana warned the public against misusing the permits issued to delivery services during the travel-restricted period.

However, authorities are yet to announce if the current travel restrictions will be extended or eased next Monday.