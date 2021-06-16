combank flash banner
PLC

Two Kolonnawa urban councillors arrested over theft

June 16, 2021   09:06 am

Two members of Kolonnawa Urban Council have been taken into custody over a theft, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the duo was arrested on charges of stealing a machine from Paddy Marketing Board store at Meetotamulla.

The arrest has been made by the officers of Wellampitiya Police on Tuesday (June 15).

The duo, aged 50 and 52 years, are expected to be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court later today.

The individuals who purchased the said machine from the urban council members and the one who transported it will also be apprehended.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories