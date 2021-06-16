Two Kolonnawa urban councillors arrested over theft

Two members of Kolonnawa Urban Council have been taken into custody over a theft, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the duo was arrested on charges of stealing a machine from Paddy Marketing Board store at Meetotamulla.

The arrest has been made by the officers of Wellampitiya Police on Tuesday (June 15).

The duo, aged 50 and 52 years, are expected to be produced before Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court later today.

The individuals who purchased the said machine from the urban council members and the one who transported it will also be apprehended.